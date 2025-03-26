Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Announce Worldwide Theatrical Screening of Tall Tales Ahead of Album Release

Home News Michelle Grisales March 26th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke are set to release their highly anticipated collaborative album Tall Tales on May 9th via Warp Records, but fans won’t have to wait until then to experience the project. In a unique twist, the album will be available a day early, on May 8th, as part of a global theatrical screening event for its accompanying visual album. Brooklyn Vegan reported that the event will take place in theaters around the world, including New York City, where the screening will be held at the IFC Center.

Tall Tales is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between English record producer Mark Pritchard, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and Australian visual artist Jonathan Zawada. The project has been described as a “debut collaborative visual and audio cinema experience” that has been a decade in the making. The album blends a wide range of genres, including synth-pop, prog, dub, 70s synth and krautrock.

The accompanying visual album, created by Zawada, explores a modern fairy tale filled with surreal imagery. The synopsis for the film and album described it as “a fairy tale for the modern world; depicting rising tides, kings & queens, amazon logistics, and robotic arms under iridescent skies.”

Fans can also experience Tall Tales ahead of the album’s official release by watching the trailer and listening to two tracks from the project, which have been shared online. One of the tracks titled, “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” along with a music video released March 11th. Meanwhile, their other previously released song titled, “Back In The Game,” was accompanied with a video as well on February 13th.