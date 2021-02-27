The Who Announces Super Deluxe Edition of The Who Sell Out Including 14 Unreleased Pete Townshend Demos

Home News Danielle Joyner February 27th, 2021 - 4:38 PM

The Who has officially announced the release of a deluxe edition of their classic album The Who Sell Out. The original album released in December 1967 and was later referred to by Rolling Stone as “The Who’s finest album.”

The “Super Deluxe Edition” of the album will feature 112 songs (46 of the songs are unreleased tunes), an 80-page book that includes “rare period photos, memorabilia, track-by-track annotation and new sleeve notes” by the band’s guitarist Pete Townshend.

With the deluxe album, the band also paid homage to pop-art with the sleeve designs created by David King, the former art director at Sunday Times and Roger Law. “The sleeve features four advertising images, taken by renowned photographer David Montgomery, of each band member Odorono deodorant (Pete Townshend), Medac spot cream (Keith Moon), Charles Atlas (John Entwistle) and Roger Daltrey and Heinz baked beans,” according to a recent press release.

The original concept for the album was created by Townshend and the band’s managers, Kit Lambert and Chris Stamp. The concept was initially for the album to consist of jingles and commercial tunes. The team birthed the concept after the band’s label were requesting a new album and Townshend felt as though they didn’t have enough tracks to create a full-length project.

The album in its original form illustrated a picture of the time period when the album was written. The project was created as a combination of the “‘swinging-60s’ meets pop-art mixed with psychedelia and straight-ahead pop,” according to the press release.

The Who had various tunes from the album which touched many fans upon its release. Classic song “I Can See for Miles” was a top ten hit, Townshend’s “Rael” which was later featured on the band’s following album Tommy, “Armenia City In The Sky” and “Relax” were also a few fan favorites.

Townshend had a number of unreleased tracks which have all also been released following the band’s announcement. The songs include “Pictures Of Lily,” “Kids! Do You Want Kids?” and “Odorono.” All of the unreleased tunes are available on all streaming services.

Check out the album’s deluxe edition tracklist below.

The Who Sell Out (Super Deluxe Edition) tracklist

CD One: The Who Sell Out – Mono Album

Amernia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles I Can’t Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael/Track Records run-off groove

BONUS Tracks – Mono

Pictures of Lily (original U.K Track single mix) Doctor, Doctor (original U.K Track single mix) The Last Time (original U.K Track single mix) Under My Thumb (original U.K Track single mix) I Can See for Miles (original U.K Track single mix) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix) Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning… (original 1967 mono mix) Unused Radio London bulletin link/Jaguar (original 1967 mono mix) Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix) Sunn Amps promo spots Great Shakes ad

CD Two: The Who Sell Out – Stereo Album

Armenia City in The Sky Heinz baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I can See for Miles I Can’t Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael

Bonus Tracks – Stereo

Rael Naïve (complete with organ coda ending) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version) Someone’s Coming Summertime Blues Glittering Girl Early Morning Cold Taxi Girl’s Eyes Coke After Coke SOdding About Things Go Better with Coke Hall of The Mountain King Jaguar Rael (remake; IBC version)/ Track Records outro

CD Three: Studio Sessions 1967/ 68

Glittering Girl (Take 4) (2018 remix) Girl’s Eyes (Take 2) (2018 remix) The Last Time (Take 8) Under My Thumb (Take 3) (2018 remix with full ending) Our Love Was (Take 2) Relax (4-track to 4-track mix with Townshend vocals) Relax (Take 1 and 2) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Relax (Remake Take 4) I Can See for Miles (Full Version) Medac (Take 11) Odorono (Take 3) (2018 remix) Heinz Baked Beans (Take 1 & 3) (2018 remix) Top Gear (Takes 1 & 2) (2018 remix) Premier Drums (Takes 1 & 3) (2018 remix) Charles Atlas (Take 1) Rotosound Strings (Take 1) (2018 remix) Track Records (2018 remix) John Mason Cars (Takes 1-3 / Speakeasy / Rotosound Strings / Bag O’ Nails (2018 remixes) It’s A Girl (aka “Glow Girl”) (Takes 1 & 3) Mr Hyde (1st stage mix Take 1) Little Billy (Takes 1 & 3) Mrs Walker (aka “Glow Girl”) (4-track to 4-track mix, take 7) Call Me Lightning (Take 1 backing track, stereo mix & jam) Dogs (Take 3) Melancholia (Take 1) Shakin’ All Over (Take 3) Magic Bus (Take 6)

CD Four: The 1968 Recordings (‘The Road To Tommy’)

Glow Girl Faith in Something Bigger Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Call Me Lightning Little Billy’s Doing Fine Dogs Melancholia Fortune Teller Facts Of Life (aka “Birds and Bees,” backing track) Magic Bus (single version) Call me Lightning (U.S./U.K. mono single mix) Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde Dogs (U.K. mono single mix) Magic Bus (mono, longer version)

CD Five: Pete Townshend Original Demos

Kids? Do You Want Kids Relax Glow Girl Glow Girl (Version 2) Inside Outside U.S.A. Jaguar Little Billy Odorono Pictures of Lily Relax (Version 2) Melancholia (2018 remix) Thinking of You All the While (“Sunrise” Version 2) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hands I Can See for Miles

(All of which were previously unreleased)

2LP Stereo Vinyl Edition

Disc One (Original LP – Stereo)

Side 1

Armenia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles

Side 2

I Can’t Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael

Disc Two (Bonus Tracks – Stereo)

Side 1

Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version) Someone’s Coming Summertime Blues Glittering Girl Early Morning Cold Taxi Girl’s Eyes

Side 2

Coke After Coke Sodding About Things Go Better with Coke Hall of The Mountain King Jaguar Rael (remake; IBC version) Track Records outro

2LP Mono Vinyl Edition D2C Exclusive

Disc 1 – “Odorono” Red/ Disc 2 “Baked Bean” Orange

Disc One – Original LP – Mono

Side 1

Armenia City in The SKy Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles

Side 2

I Can’t Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael

Disc Two – Mono Bonus Tracks

Side 1

Pictures of Lily (original U.K Track single mix) Doctor, Doctor (original U.K Track single mix) The Last Time (original U.K Track single mix) Under My Thumb (original U.K Track single mix) I Can See for Miles (original U.K Track single mix) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix) Someone’s Coming (original U.S. Decca single mix)

Side 2