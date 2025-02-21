Kanye West Denies Assault Allegations From Former Assistant

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 21st, 2025 - 9:26 PM

The deeper we get into the year the more controversies Kanye West finds himself in. West is pushing back against recent allegations, denying any alleged wrongdoings of alleged assault regarding ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Pisciotta worked for West for only a year and is suing him for alleged sexual harassment and alleged wrongful termination.

She claims that from 2021 through 2022 West allegedly created an allegedly hostile and allegedly inappropriate work environment, according to NME. She claims he allegedly sent her “multiple inappropriate text messages” during the time in which she was employed by West. She also claimed that West allegedly locked her in a room with him and allegedly masturbated next to her.

West denied the alleged misconduct by responding to Pisciotta, saying her accusations were baseless while also threatening to sue. In a recent update of Pisciotta’s lawsuit, she also claims she was allegedly sexually assaulted by West at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs before she was allegedly wrongly fired.

