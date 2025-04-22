Kanye West Claims He Committed Incest With His Cousin When He Was a Child

Home News Charlotte Huot April 22nd, 2025 - 10:09 PM

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has made a disturbing revelation about his childhood, claiming that he engaged in incestuous acts with his male cousin. The admission came on April 21 through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), coinciding with the release of a new song titled “Cousins,” according to NME.

In the caption accompanying the clip, West stated the track was about his cousin, who is currently serving a double life sentence for the murder of a pregnant woman. He went on to describe traumatic incidents from their childhood, saying he introduced the cousin to pornography at the age of six and that they later “acted out what we saw.”

“Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was six, and then we acted out what we saw,” West wrote. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s dick till I was 14.”

The lyrics of “Cousins” are similarly explicit, featuring lines such as “I gave my cousin head” and “I told my cousin not to tell nobody.” West also attempts to clarify his sexual identity in the track, stating, “The truth will set you free someday, I don’t think they understand that I’m not attracted to a man.”

The music video includes a chaotic mix of clips, including nudity and Nazi imagery. West also references his recent split from wife Bianca Censori, hinting at emotional distress and a longing for reconciliation.

The reaction to West’s post was immediate. Rapper A$AP Ferg responded publicly, offering support: “Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole. When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue! Sending love brother.”

West has previously alluded to the cousin in question. In a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he mentioned a relative serving time for murder, saying, “My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him.” According to NME, Kim Kardashian also referenced the cousin in a conversation with the director of Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, noting he received a double life sentence for a crime committed at age 17.

The song “Cousins” and other tracks, including “Bianca,” are expected to appear on West’s forthcoming album WW3.

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback