Kanye West Drops New Album Bully Through a Short Film

Kanye West has released his latest album Bully—but not in the way fans might expect. Instead of dropping it on traditional streaming platforms, the controversial rapper debuted the project as a short film available in three versions: Latest, Post Hype, and Post Post Hype, according to NME.

The album-film hybrid, which runs between 30 and 45 minutes, was shared today (March 19) on X (formerly Twitter). West made the release free to access via Frame.io, a collaborative video software platform that allows users to stream, comment on and download content.

Each version of Bully was posted with separate links and passwords, leaving fans to speculate if or when the album will hit platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

West first teased the Bully project last September during a listening event in China for Vultures 2, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. He also previewed a track from Bully titled “Beauty And The Beast” at the time.

The release follows West’s recent single, “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine,” which he shared last week. That track, which he claimed features Diddy, Christian “King” Combs, Yeezy artist Jasmine Williams and his daughter North West, has already stirred controversy and reportedly reignited tensions with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rollout of Bully comes amid ongoing backlash over West’s inflammatory social media posts and public statements, including rescinded apologies for antisemitic remarks and praise for Adolf Hitler. Despite briefly walking back his comments, West has continued to share provocative imagery online, most recently posting a photo of a Ku Klux Klan robe and teasing the return of his Sunday Service events.

It remains unclear whether Bully signals a new era in West’s music—or just another chapter in his increasingly chaotic public persona.

