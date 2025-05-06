Soccer Mommy Announces New Evergreen Stripped EP For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single “She Is”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 7:28 PM

Soccer Mommy, the musical project of beloved Nashville songwriter and musician Sophie Allison, will be releasing her staggering new album, Evergreen, in October. Earlier this year, the artist shared a stripped version of album stand-out “Driver,” alongside a gorgeous performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Today. Mommy has revealed that the song is a part of an Evergreen (stripped) EP, which is out June 6 and people can pre-order HERE.

Also out today, is a brand new song entitled “She Is” (stripped) with visuals by Justin Banh. The singer‘s intention for Evergreen was to let the vulnerability of her songwriting shine. The stunning result was a sonic return to Mommy’s roots and an homage to her years of performing solo with just her acoustic guitar.

On new song “She Is” and the new EP Evergreen (stripped), Mommy realizes that intention further, laying bare the songs raw, relatable, unvarnished and honest. “This song didn’t make the cut for Evergreen but it was always really special to me,” she says of the track. “I think the stripped version does it justice while staying close to the demo.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt