Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Live Album Alive In The Catacombs

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Queens Of The Stone Age became the first band ever to play the Catacombs of Paris in Paris, France back in July 2024. And it is alright if some people were not there but now, it seems Queens Of The Stone Age seems to be teasing a live album and video from that show called Alive In The Catacombs. No word on when fans can expect to hear Alive In The Catacombs, as the band only says it is “coming soon.”

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme spoke about his plans to release the show in some capacity by saying during a press conference at Hellfest Open Air 2024: “I’d like to take some of these ideas, which are sort of ubiquitous, like a live record, and do something a little different with them. Because I think with the way the Internet is, people can see us play live so simply, on so many different ways, that I’d like to do something live that cannot be seen in a way that is not often done.”

The artist adds: “And we release those versions. And let the fans control the rest. The fans can control the rest of how to see us live. Come see us play, watch it online. I don’t care how a baby takes his medicine by blown up the ass or down the throat. However you find our music and however you wanna find it is fine for me, but I would like to try to do some of these ideas in a different way. So, that’s why I mentioned the Catacombs.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback