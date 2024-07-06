Queens Of The Stone Age To Become The First Band To Play In The Catacombs Of Paris

Home News Skylar Jameson July 6th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Queens of the Stone Age is about to be the first band to play a concert in the Catacombs of Paris. The scheduled show was revealed by Josh Hommes. Consequence Daily. shares that Homme announced the Catacombs concert during a press conference at Hellfest 2024. Hommes shared that the performance comes after spending 18 years trying to book a show in the Paris Catacombs. Queen of the Stone Age’s Catacomb performance will be recorded live. Even though the concert was confirmed to be happening, no other details regarding the upcoming show have been confirmed.

Queen of the Stone Age at Hellfest Conference:



Queen of the Stone Age is currently spending their time performing their long-running “The End is Nero World Tour,” in Europe. The tour goes along with their 2023 album, In Times New Roman. The tour was extended, with the band adding multiple U.S. dates that are set to take place this fall. Fall U.S. dates for the Queen of the Stone Age tour will be supported by The Kills. You can purchase tickets for their upcoming U.S. tour dates here.

Photo Credits: Brandy Hornback