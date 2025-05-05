Guns N Roses Live Debut Cover Of Thin Lizzy’s “Thunder And Lightning” During Recent Show In Japan

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 10:56 AM

According to loudwire.com, Guns N’ Roses debuted a live cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Thunder and Lightning” at the second show of their 2025 world tour. Bassist Duff McKagan provided lead vocals on the group’s version of the title track to Thin Lizzy’s final album, which was released back in 1983.

The performance was one of 30 songs Guns N’ Roses played on May 5, at Yokohama, Japan’s K-Arena. That is eight more than the band played on opening night of the awkwardly named Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour last week in South Korea.

“Don’t Cry,” “You Could Be Mine,” “Hard Skool,” “Absurd” and “Madagascar” were also added back into the set. “Happy Birthday to You” was performed in honor of McKagan’s wife Susan just before the band close the show with “Paradise City.”

Guns N’ Roses’ next scheduled show is will be on May 10, at Taoyuan Sunlight Arena in Taoyuan, Taiwan and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 31, at Germany’s Wacken Open Air.