Guns N’ Roses Become the Eighth to Reach 700 Weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart

Guns N’ Roses have achieved another milestone in their legendary career, becoming the eighth artist in history to have an album spend 700 weeks on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart.

According to Loudwire, in a rare and unexpected twist, it’s not Appetite for Destruction that reached this remarkable mark but rather the band’s Greatest Hits compilation, which hit 700 weeks during the same week as Bruno Mars’ Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Released in 2004, Greatest Hits arrived during a time when the band was working on their long-delayed Chinese Democracy album. Despite minimal promotion and controversy over its track listing, the album debuted at No. 3 in the U.S. and went on to become a multi-platinum success, now certified five times platinum.

This milestone solidifies Greatest Hits as a key part of Guns N’ Roses’ enduring legacy, compounded by works like recent single “The General” and a potential upcoming release with Slash.

Guns N’ Roses joins an elite group of artists with albums that have remained on the Billboard 200 for over 700 weeks, including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Journey’s Greatest Hits and Metallica’s Black Album.

In addition to this chart feat, the band recently made headlines with November Rain becoming their fourth song to reach a billion streams on Spotify, further cementing their place in rock history.