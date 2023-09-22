Guns N’ Roses Cancels Performance in St. Louis, Band States Why

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 22nd, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

According to Loudwire, Guns N’ Roses canceled their performance that was originally scheduled on September 9 in St. Louis at the Busch Stadium with The Pretenders after previously postponing it.

They sent an email to ticket holders and Axl Rose added a comment about the cancellation.

Guns N’ Roses shared on social media “Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the scheduled date will be eligible for a refund.”

There were rumors circulating online that Axl Rose supposedly canceled the performance because of low ticket sales, but fans stated that the reason is because a few days before in one of their previous concerts; he said to the crowd that he wasn’t feeling well.

This person wrote: “Axl told the crowd in Lexington on Wednesday that he was getting sick. He put forth a heck of an effort but you could tell his voice was fading.”

Slash’s girlfriend Meegan Hoodges shared as well: “The truth is someone is sick and unable to perform. There’s no conspiracy… The show will be rescheduled in November. It’s a total bummer for everyone. These guys put on a 3 hour show. They are like superheroes. Give’em a break they can’t help when someone is too sick to perform. Wish them well.”

Ticket holders received news that this performance for the St. Louis’ show was unfortunately canceled. Axl commented on the news: “I am, as is the band, really bummed we’re forced to cancel our show in St. Louis. The history, the memories, the return and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks!”

