Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Live Debut Guns N’ Roses “Don’t Damn Me”

According to Loudwire, during a performance in Mexico City on January 23, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators debuted a classic Guns N’ Roses track live for the first time ever. The group played “Don’t Damn Me” from the rockers’ iconic album Use Your Illusion I which was released back in 1991.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses has recently released a dark music video for “The General” which was partially generated using artificial intelligence after officially sharing the track back in early December. The band had debuted it live during their Hollywood Bowl in November. The group had headlined Power Trip festival in October alongside Tool, Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. Last August, they also released “Perhaps,” which marked their first new music since 2022’s Hard Skool EP which included two new tracks alongside live renditions of “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy.”

Slash featuring Miles Kennedy & The Conspirators are currently set to perform tonight, January 26, in Bogota, Colombia at Chamorro City Hall. They will also visit Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Japan, Ireland, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg and France throughout spring.

Slash Featuring Miles Kennedy & The Conspirators 2024 Tour Dates

01/26 – Bogota, CO @ Chamorro City Hall

01/29 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Arena Hall

01/31 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Unimed

02/01 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

02/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi on Stage

02/07 – Montevideo, UY @ Antel Arena

02/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

02/11 – Cordoba, AR @ Cosquin Rock Festival

02/13 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

03/02 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

03/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

03/05 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

03/30 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena #

03/31 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall #

04/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

04/03 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

04/05 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley #

04/08 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Hall #

04/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle #

04/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen #

04/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall #

04/16 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek

04/18 – Brno, CZ @ Winning Group Arena #

04/19 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome #

04/22 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum #

04/23 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

04/25 – Munich, DE @ Zenith #

04/26 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal #

04/29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith #

# = with Mammoth WVH