Moses Sumney Announces New EP Sophcore For August 2024 Release, Share New Single “Gold Coast”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, Moses Sumney has announced his EP, Sophcore, arrives on August 2 through his label Tuntum. While talking about his upcoming album, Sumney says: “Sophcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition…esotericism and populism…deep feeling and fun. It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

Along with the album announcement, the artist has shared “Gold Coast,” which features catchy musical beats and instrumentation that sizzles the air with a light poppy sound while the vocalist serenades the ears with his light and harmonic vocal style.

Sophcore Track List

1. I’m Better (I’m Bad)

2. Vintage

3. Whippedlashed

4. Gold Coast

5. Hey Girl

6. Love’s Refrain

