Suki Waterhouse Shares Mesmerizing New Single “Dream Woman”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 19th, 2025 - 4:26 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Fascinating musician and actress Suki Waterhouse has done it again with the release of new single “Dream Woman”. The single was composed by Suki Waterhouse, Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay and was written by Waterhouse and Findlay. The song was produced by Apollinaire. The official video for “Dream Woman” is directed by Imogen Waterhouse with Madeleine Jean Waterhouse as the director of photography. Following the selling out the 3 nights of shows she is holding at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles March 3rd through 5th, fans can expect to hear the new single live. Listen to the song and watch the accompanying music video below.

Suki Waterhouse is a British singer, songwriter, actress, and model known for her dreamy and melancholic indie-pop sound. Blending ethereal vocals with introspective lyrics, her music explores themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. With influences from folk, alternative rock, and 90s nostalgia, her songs carry a hazy, intimate quality that resonates deeply with listeners. Waterhouse’s work, including her 2022 album I Can’t Let Go, showcases lush instrumentation and heartfelt storytelling. Her music is both haunting and beautiful, making her a unique voice in the indie scene, captivating audiences with raw emotion and a nostalgic, cinematic atmosphere.

Waterhouse’s new single, “Dream Woman,”delves into the yearning for love and affirmation amidst relationship ambiguity. Lyrics like “Say that you love me the best” and “I can be your dream woman” convey a deep desire for reassurance and commitment. The song captures the tension between offering oneself fully and the uncertainty of reciprocated feelings.The video complements the song’s ethereal and introspective themes, creating a dreamy visual experience.