Badbadnotgood Shares New Single “Found A Light (Beale Street)”

BADBADNOTGOOD has released a new single titled “Found A Light (Beale Street),” featuring three-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer V.C.R. The track is a soulful, jazz-infused collaboration that pays tribute to V.C.R.’s Memphis roots and the cultural legacy of Beale Street. Backed by the trio’s signature instrumentation, the song blends funk, jazz and emotionally rich vocals into a vibrant homage to Southern Black artistry and resilience.

“This is more than a song to me—it’s a milestone,” V.C.R. said in a statement. “This collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD is a dream come true—and a thank you letter to my hometown, my people, and the communities that raised me.”

“Found A Light (Beale Street)” follows BADBADNOTGOOD’s recent vocal-driven collaborations with reggie (“Take What’s Given”) and Tim Bernardes (“Poeira Cosmica”), as well as their Mid Spiral suite. The new single arrives just ahead of the band’s North American tour with Baby Rose, which kicks off May 1 in New York City. The group also announced additional tour dates in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver for September.

On tour, the trio—Al Sow, Chester Hansen and Leland Whitty—will be joined by keyboardist Felix Fox-Pappas and other longtime collaborators. In addition to North American shows, the band will perform across Europe this summer, including a slot at Glastonbury.

Since their critically acclaimed 2021 album Talk Memory, BADBADNOTGOOD has remained busy with high-profile collaborations and live appearances, including a sold-out Blue Note residency and contributions to Daniel Caesar’s Never Enough.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford