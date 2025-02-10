Badbadnotgood Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates with Baby Rose

Home News Lauren Rettig February 10th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

On February 10, BADBADNOTGOOD announced a series of tour dates across Mexico and North America, set to take place in March and April. The band will be bringing their genre-defying Mid Spiral albums, Chaos, Order and Growth, on the road, featuring a special performance with Baby Rose, of their joint EP Slow Burn. The core trio – Al Sow (drums and MC), Chester Hansen (bass) and Leland Whitty (saxophone, guitar, trumpet) – will be joined by their close friends and Mid Spiral collaborators Felix Fox-Pappas (keys), Kaelin Murphy (trumpet) and Juan Carlos Medrano Magallenes (percussion) for these shows.

The Mid Spiral suite explores instrumental jazz at its core, with BADBADNOTGOOD continuing to push boundaries by integrating a vast range of genres and musicianship into their compositions. The trio debuted the Mid Spiral live show last summer at festivals such as Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Elsewhere Fest, Rose On The River Festival, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life Is Beautiful, Corona Capital and more. These upcoming performances will continue that experience which includes live visuals from Sylvain Chaussee and a special performance of Slow Burn with Baby Rose on all North American tour dates.

Last September, the group held their first residency at the legendary Blue Note jazz club, performing eight sold-out shows. They were joined by special guests, including singer-songwriter, composer and producer Tim Bernardes, who debuted their collaborative single “Poeira Cosmica.” Pianist and composer Julius Rodriguez and drummer Stéphane San Juan contributed to covers of Milton Nascimento’s “Tudo O Que Você Podia Ser” and Gal Costa’s “Pontos De Luz,” while Keeyan Omari added flute arrangements.

Since the release of their critically acclaimed 2021 album Talk Memory, BADBADNOTGOOD has earned their fifth Grammy nomination and remained active. Last month, they performed at the new Stone Island show in London. They released “Take What’s Given” featuring emerging Houston vocalist Reggie, following a string of singles with collaborators such as Charlotte Day Wilson, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine and Jonah Yano. Additionally, the group contributed to Daniel Caesar’s 2023 album Never Enough, worked with rising artist Elmiene on an edit of his single “Marking My Time,” released Slow Burn alongside R&B-soul singer Baby Rose and participated in the Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album with a cover of “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” featuring Norah Jones.

BADBADNOTGOOD Spring Tour Dates 2025:

04/09/2025 – Guadalajara, MX – Guarantor

04/10/2025 – Monterrey, MX – Showcenter

04/12/2025 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorio BB

05/01/2025 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

05/03/2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

05/04/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

05/05/2025 – Washington D.C. – Fillmore Silver Spring

05/07/2025 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

05/09/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

05/10/2025 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

05/13/2025 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral

05/14/2025 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

05/15/2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

05/16/2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford