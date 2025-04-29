Jenny Hval Shares Haunting New Single “Lay Down”

On May 2, Jenny Hval will release her new album, Iris Silver Mist, through 4AD, and now, the artist has shared the song “Lay Down.” Surrounded by soft drums, synths and strings, the artist emerges from the dirt and into the blue sky, like the root of the iris aspiring to become its scent. When Hval sings.“You had bled through your jeans,” it is both observational and emotional, which is a sign of what is to come.

While talking about the ditty, the artist says: “We enter the album through lying down in our own grave, under the earth, just like the root, which is the part of the iris that has a scent. It would be the very best time and place to listen to music, wouldn’t it? The fetus can smell and taste their mother’s food as well as hear voices outside the mother’s body in the final months of a pregnancy. Can a ghost in the coffin still hear the birds singing above?”

Iris Silver Mist will be released digitally, on CD and on standard black and limited pearl “Northern Light” vinyl. Orders of the latter made through the 4AD Store will receive a flexi disc of bonus track, “I am an instrument” (while stocks last.)

Fans will also have the opportunity to hear the album early at three immersive Dolby Atmos Listening Experiences taking place tonight and on Thursday in New York, Los Angeles and London. Fans can RSVP for free to attend, while available until capacity is reached. Sign up for access here.