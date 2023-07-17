Jenny Hval’s Lost Girls Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Ruins”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the duo Lost Girls have announced a tour and released the new song “Ruins.” The tour set to visit National Sawdust in Brooklyn before stopping in Paris, London and Berlin in early November.

“Ruins” is Lost Girls’s first new music since their 2021 LP Menneskekollektivet. As a whole, the song is lovely by how the electronic music and instrumentation sizzles the air with a catchy pop vibe while the elegant vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet sound. “Ruins” displays how Lost Girls have not lost their musical touch as a band.

In the following statement Lost Girls’s Jenny Hval discussed the creative process behind the group’s latest song.

“Håvard sent me this long, wonderful and kaleidoscopic bass line on top of a drum machine track that I had no clue what to do with—it felt too difficult to try to learn or tame it. I started improvising with it and moving parts around a bit, and the song began to feel like getting lost in a city at night, or a cemetery, walking around in circles, perhaps running, perhaps hiding.”

The artist adds: “After improvising for a bit I realized that I was singing about this kind of pattern of movement, but as a band practice in the ’90s, back when I first started playing with other people. If ‘Ruins’ is ‘about’ anything, it’s about a practice of discovery, being young and lost and feeling as if you are close to something ancient and magical.”

Lost Girls Tour Dates

9/26 – New York, NY – National Sawdust

11/5 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

11/7 – London, England – Corsica Studios

11/11 – Berlin, Germany – Silent Green