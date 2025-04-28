Neil Young Live Debuts New Single “Let’s Roll Again” During LA Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

According to consequence.net, Neil Young performed a new song during the Light Up Blues benefit concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend, while taking a notable jab at Elon Musk and Tesla in the lyrics. Titled “Let’s Roll Again,” the track also satirically references Trump’s “America First” economic policies.

“Come on Ford, come on GM/ Come on Chrysler, let’s roll again,” goes the opening line, with Young singing: “Build something special, that people need/ Build us a safe way for us to live/ Build us something that won’t kill our kids/ Build us something that runs real clean/ Come on America, let’s get in the race/ China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”

Also during the concert, Young dusted off the old B-side “Ordinary People” for the first time since 1989. The 18-minute track was originally intended for Young’s 1988 album Freedom but was shelved for years until it appeared on his 2007 release Chrome Dreams II. The artist concluded his five song set with renditions of “Human Highway” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” with his CSNY bandmate Stephen Stills.