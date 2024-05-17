Neil Young Announces New Album Early Daze Featuring Previously Unreleased 1969 Recordings For June 2024 Release

Home News James Reed May 17th, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have confirmed Early Daze, a new archival album primarily consisting of unreleased songs originally recorded in 1969. The 10-track collection is out June 28th via Reprise Records.

Featuring Crazy Horse’s early lineup of guitarist Danny Whitten, drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot, and keyboardist Jack Nitzsche with Young, Early Daze contains six newly unearthed songs: “Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown,” “Winterlong,” “Wonderin’,” “Look at All the Things,” “Helpless,” and “Down by the River.”

The LP also includes previously unreleased editions of “Cinnamon Girl” and “Birds,” as well as a new combination of “Everybody’s Alone,” which you can stream below.

Early Daze will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Neil Young and Crazy Horse are currently on their “Love Earth Tour” in contribute of their new album, FU##IN’ UP.

Early Daze Tracklist:

01. Dance Dance Dance (Included on Neil Young – Archives Vol. I.)

02. Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown (Unreleased version)

03. Winterlong (Unreleased version)

04. Everybody’s Alone (Different mix included on Archives Vol. I)

05. Wonderin’ (Unreleased version)

06. Cinnamon Girl (Original 7” Mono mix. Released April 20, 1970. Includes guitar outro not on LP version.)

07. Look at All the Things (Unreleased version)

08. Helpless (Unreleased version)

09. Birds (Unreleased stereo mix). Mono mix was released as B-side to “Only Love Can Break Your Heart”)

10. Down by the River (Unreleased version with alternate vocals)