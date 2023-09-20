Eric Clapton & Stephen Stills Help Raise Money For Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Presidential Campaign

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 20th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Singer-songwriters Eric Clapton and Stephen Stills have teamed up to help raise money for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. Kennedy Jr. is trying to uphold his presidential campaign as a presidential candidate. He plans to run against Joseph Biden, the current president of the United States.

Clapton and Stills have cooperated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a private fundraising event in Brentwood, NY.

Clapton has provided his political stance against vaccination and Covid-19. According to Stereogum, Clapton stated in 2021 that he would not perform in venues requiring proof of vaccination. He has also collaborated on Van Morrison’s single, “Do You Want To Be a Slave.” The song covers the artists’ viewpoints on vaccination.

Stills has not mentioned his political stance on vaccination, but his actions have proved otherwise. He appeared in Neil Young’s concert after four years of not performing. Stills’ band, Crosby, Stills & Nash, has since removed their songs from Spotify. They sought to support Young and his decision not to support Joe Rogan’s pursuits in spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Clapton and Stills’ collaborative actions led to the financial success of Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. Kennedy Jr. has provided a message in response to the success of his presidential campaign thus far:

I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night… I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again. Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.

In May of this year, Eric Clapton performed as a tribute to British blues singer Jeff Beck. He, alongside other famous musicians, performed at the Royal Albert Hall, located in London, UK. Beck passed away in January of this year at 78 years old.