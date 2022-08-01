Bad Suns Share Catchy New Single “Maybe You Saved Me” Featuring Pvris

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Los Angeles based alt-pop Bad Suns released their newest track “Maybe You Saved Me” which features vocals from Lynn Gunn of Pvris. It was produced by Eric Palmquist and co-written Andrew Goldstein who has previously worked with Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.

Discussing the song’s meaning, frontman Christo Bowman offered, “Distancing yourself from a negative or toxic situation can be extremely difficult, as there are so many powerful emotions to get caught up in and confused by. Ultimately, this song is about coming to terms with all the good and the bad and opening yourself up to the notion that difficult times are important in leading you to the place you need to be.”

Bad Suns will kick off their North American tour with a show on October 3 in Pomona, California at the Glass House. They will go on to visit two other California cities before playing in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The band will then perform in Toronto, Ontario on October 19 at AXIS. They will return to the U.S. visiting Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before closing out the trek with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada on at 24 Oxford on November 12.

The band will be releasing a deluxe version of Apocalypse Whenever on September 30. The record was originally released earlier this year on January 28. “Maybe You Saved Me” will be included as a bonus track as well as a Robotaki remix of “Life Was Easier When I Only Cared About Me.”

Bad Suns Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

10/3 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

10/5 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

10/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/8 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Room

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/15 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ AXIS

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood

10/28 – Raleigh-Durham, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/30 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/1 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/2 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza

11/4 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

11/6 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s

11/8 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

11/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/11 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi