Laura Jane Grace’s Live Debut Of “Your God” At Bernie Sanders Rally Upsets Conservatives

Home News Michelle Grisales March 10th, 2025 - 11:00 PM

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace, the trans punk rock star and lead vocalist of Against Me!, made a surprise appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally on Friday, March 7. Pinknews reported that Grace’s performance ignited intense backlash from anti-trans, right-wing groups who were quick to voice their displeasure on social media.

Grace performed at the Fighting Oligarchy rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the Vermont left-wing senator and former presidential candidate kicked off his latest series of rallies. Sanders, known for his vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump, addressed large crowds, saying, “You gotta do what you gotta do. The country’s in trouble and I want to play my role.”

After her performance, which included a live rendition of Your God (God’s D**k), Grace took to social media to thank Sanders for the opportunity and expressed her deep respect for the campaign. “It means so much to me to be part of this,” she wrote, expressing admiration for the senator’s efforts.

However, Grace’s appearance and performance did not sit well with many right-wing critics, particularly those from anti-trans groups. The notoriously transphobic social media account Libs of TikTok, run by Chaya Raichik, shared a clip of the performance, calling it “absolutely sickening.” The post sparked a flood of negative comments, with one user writing, “These are disgraceful people with no respect for anything,” while another commented, “God will not be mocked.” Several right-wing influencers joined in, labeling the performance as “pure evil” and hurling transphobic insults at Grace, while criticizing Sanders for allegedly aligning himself with “backwards” ideologies.

Despite the backlash, the rally featured other musical acts as well, including The Armed and Poliça, who performed at subsequent rallies, including one in Warren, Michigan.

Bernie Sanders’ rally efforts to unite opposition to Trump were commended by Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She praised Sanders’ ability to rally progressives and said, “No one can do it like him.” Ocasio-Cortez also expressed hope that more Democrats would take a direct offensive against Trump’s rhetoric, urging the party to make its case to the people.

At the Kenosha rally, Sanders emphasized the need to confront the president’s divisive and right-wing rhetoric. “I will not allow Trump to take us into authoritarianism,” Sanders declared, echoing his long-standing commitment to social justice and democratic values.