Laura Jane Grace Releases New Music Video For “Your God” And Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Punk icon Laura Jane Grace recently released a new music video for her single “Your God” solidifying her place as one of the most outspoken voices in the rock scene. Known for her raw songwriting, Grace’s single takes an unfiltered look at the themes of faith specifically. The video features an intense and striking visual which complements the song’s energetic anthem. Laura Jane Grace Shares Humorous New Single “Your God (God’s Dick)”

According to SheMakesMusic, “Your God” is a bold defiant anthem challenging religion while embracing personal empowerment. Laura Jane Grace is known for using her platform as a way to push boundaries to speak her truth with her latest single not being an exception, delivering searing lyrics and insane guitar riffs that resonate deeply with longtime fans and new listeners.

In addition to the new release of the video, Grace has fans thrilled for her Summer 2025 tour dates. Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Announce Spring 2025 Tour Dates Her North American tour will kick off in June in Kentucky and end in Iowa. She will be hitting up many major cities such as Phoneix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and many more. Her tour will feature many fan-favorite songs as well as some new material.

Grace’s commitment to authentic and unfiltered songtelling continues to make her a loved icon in the punk genre, making her one of the most compelling artists. As anticipation continues to build for her upcoming performance, “You God” continues to serve as a reminder of her ability to provoke thought and inspire change through music. As well as going against tradition and defying against strong themes such as faith.

Summer 2025 Tour Dates

APRIL

01 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

02 — Des Moines, IA — xBk Live *

04 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre *

05 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf *

06 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep *

08 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf *

09 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom *

11 — San Diego, CA — Music Box *

12 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s *

13 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom *

15 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall *

16 — Felton, CA — Felton Music Hall *

18 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone Berkeley *

19 — Petaluma, CA — Mystic Theatre *

21 — Bend, OR — The Domino Room *

22 — Portland, OR — Holocene *

23 — Bellingham, WA — Wild Buffalo *

24 — Seattle, WA — Neumos *

25 — Spokane, WA — District Bar *

27 — Billings, MT — Pub Station *

29 — Sioux Falls, SD — Icon Lounge *

30 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

JUNE

19 — Newport, KY — Southgate House ^

20 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall ^

21 — Toronto, ON — The Axis Club ^

22 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD ^

23 — Woodstock, NY — Bearsville Theater ^

25 — Norwalk CT — District Music Hall ^

26 — Portland, ME — Portland House of Music ^

27 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club ^

28 — Brooklyn, NY — Warsaw ^

29 — Asbury Park, NJ — Asbury Lanes ^

JULY

01 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop ^

02 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Grog Shop ^

05 — Pelham, TN — The Caverns ^

10 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar ^

11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat ^

12 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer ^

13 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls ^

15 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Pyramid Scheme ^

16 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall ^

17 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall ^

18 — Madison, WI — Majestic Theatre ^

20 — Maquoketa, IA — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers ^

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jane Grace (@laurajanegrace)

Photo Credit: Steven Hoffmeister