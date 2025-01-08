Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Trying to Hold Him Back and Calls Out Jerry Lorenzo for Allegedly Copying Him

Home News Charlotte Huot January 8th, 2025 - 10:00 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has taken to Instagram to express frustrations with Adidas, accusing the brand of allegedly attempting to hold back his business and brand. West’s post included a screenshot showing Adidas’ website ranking higher than his YEEZY site on Google search results—a move he alleged was deliberate and harmful to his business, according to NME.

“Members at Adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” West wrote, referencing the end of their collaboration. The partnership, which dissolved amidst controversies following West’s antisemitic remarks, has since been plagued by legal battles.

In his lengthy caption, West also revisited prior allegations against Adidas, accusing the company of “design theft and oppression” even before their fallout. “You’re a $60 billion company that froze my accounts. Now I’m back on my feet… and I’m not going to stand for this,” he claimed, asserting that Adidas allegedly attempted to intimidate and suppress him.

West also turned his focus to Jerry Lorenzo, the designer behind Fear of God, who recently signed a deal with Adidas. He accused Lorenzo of allegedly copying elements of his work. “I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood Bowl show, being the so-called bigger man, but I’m never doing that again for no one,” West wrote, labeling Lorenzo as “corny and disloyal.”

In the same post, West highlighted the success of his independent endeavors since parting ways with Adidas. He revealed that his YEEZY.com site generated $100 million in revenue within just six months of operation. He also emphasized his commitment to creating for his audience, stating, “It’s Yeezy for the people. Everything else was in the way.”

Despite the controversies, West claimed to be focused on his creative pursuits, sharing that he has been working on 10 new styles for his brand over the past two years.

Adidas cut ties with West in 2022 following his antisemitic comments, prompting a series of lawsuits. Last October, it was reported that Adidas would receive a €100 million settlement after resolving disputes with West. Although West has offered an apology of sorts to those offended by his remarks, he has also dismissed the term “antisemitism,” claiming it to be “not factual.”

The ongoing tensions between West, Adidas, and other industry figures underscore the complexities of his business dealings and relationships in the fashion and design world. Whether the accusations will lead to further legal action remains to be seen.

