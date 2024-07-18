Big Sean’s Upcoming Album Allegedly Leaked After Apparent Dig At Kanye West

Home News Sarah Faller July 18th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

After an alleged diss against Kanye in a freestyle rap Big Sean’s album has allegedly been leaked (via Stereogum).

On July 17 Big Sean appeared on the web show On The Radar, a series consisting of freestyle raps. In Big Sean’s rap makes a mention to some “beef” which some listeners interpreted to be an alleged diss of Kenrick Lamar. This rumor was squashed however by DJ Hed, a recent opening act for Kendrick. DJ Hed posted to X that he had talked to Big Sean about the bar in his freestyle and that it wasn’t pointed at Lamar. The DJ also mentioned that the bar was meant for a “different gemini” which most have interpreted to be about Kanye.

After DJ Hed’s statement, tracks of Big Sean’s upcoming album have allegedly been posted online along with a statement to X allegedly condemning Big Sean for speaking against Kanye. The alleged hacker also claims that they were allegedly told by Ye to leak the album. The allegedly leaked files contain 14 tracks including collaborations with rappers Nas, Brent Faiyaz, and Charlie Wilson.

In a response to the alleged leak Big Sean also took to X to post a teaser of a song on the upcoming album along with a light hearted message. Kanye hasn’t posted any response to the alleged leak. Though it wouldn’t be the first time Kanye has landed himself in hot water this month, earlier this month there was an alleged lawsuit from his employees.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer