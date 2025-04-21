Deafheaven Live Debut Nearly All Lonely People With Power Tracks During Opening Show In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 2:45 PM

According to stereogum.com, on April 19, Deafheaven kicked off their North American tour with Gatecreeper and Trauma in Los Angeles, at the Belasco. The band performed eight of the 12 tracks from their latest album, Lonely People With Power, which was Deafheaven‘s first time playing any of those songs live.

As for the concert, the band sounded spectacular and the crowd was cheering them throughout the whole show. At least once, George Clarke called for a circle pit by tracing a circle in the air, which was epic. Also, multiple a fan-made clips captured of the band playing “Winona” and other smashing numbers.

For the most part, Deafheaven played almost every song from the album, including one of the interludes and they are doing all those tracks in the order in which they appear on the LP. Along the way, the band took breaks for just three songs from the past LPs: “Brought To The Water” from New Bermuda, “Worthless Animal” from Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, and course “Dream House” from Sunbather.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva