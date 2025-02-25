Deafheaven Share Stirring New Single “Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 25th, 2025 - 3:46 PM

Today, Deafheaven has shared “Heathen,” which is the second new song to be released from their forthcoming album. Lonely People With Power, that is set for release on March 28, through Roadrunner Records. Musically, the song is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performances bring a strong and thrilling vibe of pop and metal.

Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity, Studio, Lonely People With Power follows Deafheaven’s 2021 studio album, Infinite Granite, which saw the Grammy nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries.

On Lonely People With Power, Deafheaven again confound expectations by piling element on element and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, Lonely People With Power includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher and Paul Banks of Interpol.

Deafheaven has toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Chelsea Wolfe and Mono.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva