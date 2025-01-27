Deafheaven Announce New Album Lonely People With Power For March 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Magnolia”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 1:54 PM

Today, Deafheaven have shared details about their new album, Lonely People With Power, which is set for release ob March 28, through their new label home, Roadrunner Records. The album follows Deafheaven’s 2021 studio album, Infinite Granite, which saw the grammy nominated band charting new ground and expanding stylistic boundaries.

On Lonely People With Power, Deafheaven again confound expectations by piling element on element and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, Lonely People With Power includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher and Paul Banks of Interpol.

Also, Deafheaven have shared their new single, “Magnolia” and as a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vein-jolting vocal performance smacks the background with ear-bleeding metal music. As for the music video, each scene shows the band performing the song inside a deep and dark world.

Lonely People With Power Track List

1. Incidental I

2. Doberman

3. Magnolia

4. The Garden Route

5. Heathen

6. Amethyst

7. Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews)

8. Revelator

9. Body Behavior

10. Incidental III

11. Winona

12. The Marvelous Orange Tree

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva