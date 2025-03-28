Deafheaven Shares Cinematic New Video For “Winona”

Home News Catalina Martello March 28th, 2025 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Deafheaven has released a short film for the song, “Winona.” “Winona,” comes from Deafheaven’s new album, Lonely People With Power. The album was also released today making it an exciting day for Deafheaven fans. The album includes 12 songs and features Jae Matthews as well as Paul Banks.

The short film is a bit over 7 minutes long. It opens with a cinematic shot of a valley and then shows a man sitting down at a restaurant. Then it switches back to the scene of the valley where a woman emerges from the bottom of one of the valleys, she is wearing all black. There is an eerie atmosphere presented in the video as well as a theme of isolation. The man and the woman seem to eventually meet at the valleys, but in reality she is sitting across from him in the restaurant. Though, she is wearing white at the restaurant compared to her usual black outfit. This could interpret that the version of them at the valley is really their inner selves, while at the restaurant they are who they present themselves to be. The man, though, is wearing the same suit in the valley and restaurants, possibly signaling that he portrays himself based on his actual personality. The video takes viewers through their intense relationship. A fan commented on the intriguing short film saying, “these guys are so good at making you feel 6 different emotions at once.” Other commenters have similar praise of Deafheaven with another saying, “Six albums in now, and this band is still making beautiful, almost life-changing music. So many other bands cool down their output with album 6.” You can listen to the new album here.

Lonely People With Power tracklist:

Incidental I Doberman Magnolia The Garden Route Heathen Amethyst Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews) Revelator Body Behavior Incidental III (feat. Paul Banks) Winona The Marvelous Orange Tree





