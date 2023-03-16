Something In The Water Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Grace Jones, Clipse, and Kid Cudi

Home News Dita Dimone March 16th, 2023 - 2:20 AM

Music lovers around the world have been eagerly awaiting the lineup for Pharrell Williams‘ 2023 Something in the Water music festival, and it’s finally here! The festival presented by Walmart is set to take place in Virginia Beach and will feature some of the biggest names in music, including Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Chance The Rapper among others.

This year’s festival will feature an eclectic roster with a variety of performers including icons Lil Wayne, Clipse, and the Wu-Tang Clan, soul and disco legends Grace Jones and Chic, and folk and country stars Mumford & Sons, and Maren Morris, Mumford and Sons and Machine gun Kelly and Skrillex.

Pharrell Williams has been a major force in the music industry for decades and is known for taking audiences through a sonic soundscape across time and genres. Every year, the Grammy-winner brings together an impressive lineup of superstars for his annual Phriends concert. This year, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of who will be joining him on stage. From Jay-Z and Usher to Rihanna, there is no shortage of big names that could make up this year’s star-studded lineup. With Pharrell at the helm, we can expect a night full of unforgettable performances.