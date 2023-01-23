Robby Krieger And Ray Manzarek’s Estate Sell The Doors’ Rights To Primary Wave Music

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 23rd, 2023 - 5:08 PM

The estates of Robby Krieger and the late Ray Manzarek have finalized an agreement to officially sell The Doors rights over to Primary Wave Music, which is a leading independent music publisher obtaining the most legendary music in the world.

According to Blabbermouth.net, within the agreement both estates decided to hand over The Doors’ music publishing catalog, recordings, trademarks, merchandise rights/income, and more. But Jim Morrison entities and drummer John Densmore did not hold back their strong disagreement towards the deal with Primary Wave.

Within this deal Primary Wave will conclude the ownership over the Doors’ six studio albums, even owning the two following albums “Other Voices” and “Full Circle” that remaining The Doors members Densmore, Krieger and Manzarek recorded after Morrison’s tragic death.

Primary Wave will also go on to have ownership over classic hits like “Light My Fire” which has been ranked as “500 Greatest Songs Of All Time”. They will also take ownership over songs “People Are Strange” and “L.A. Woman” which The Guardian has stated to be “Morrison’s last great vocal performance.”

Robby Krieger comments on this new agreement to press stating:

“After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of THE DOORS to Primary Wave,” Robby states “This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too.”