Meg Duffy of Hand Habits and Producer Joel Ford Form New Band yes/and and Announce Self-Titled Debut Album for July 2021 Release

Meg Duffy of Hand Habits and producer Joel Ford (Oneohtrix, Jacques Greene, North Americans) have come together as a duo to create a new band called yes/and, and have also released a small 10-track album which the two made during the pandemic. The album is due to be released on July 23 2021 by Driftless Records.

“Ugly Orange” and “Centered Shell” have both been released on their Soundcloud.

The album is available to preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

Craggy

Ugly Orange

More Than Love

Learning About Who You Are

Centered Shell

Tumble

Melt Away

Making A Monument

Emotion Scroll

In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains

Photo credit Boston Lynn Schulz.