I’m With Her Share Moving New Single “Standing On The Fault Line”

Home News Catalina Martello April 18th, 2025 - 5:18 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Folk band, I’m With Her, have shared a new single, “Standing On The Fault Line.” The band is composed of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins. On May 9th the trio will release a new record, Wild and Clear and Blue.

“Standing On The Fault Line,” is nothing less than emotional. Watkins’ vocals are packed with intense feelings. The chorus of the song goes, “Standing on the fault line/ Waiting for the ground to crack/ Just put one foot in front of the other/ Don’t look back.” The song easily relates with fans as it speaks about moving forward in life, even when you feel like you are going to fail. Though the guitar and tempo are slow, they somehow amplify the rawness behind Watkin’s emotions and the trio’s lyrics.

Watkins spoke about the new single, “‘Fault Line’ came from thinking about Los Angeles as a very transient place where many people feel a tension between whether to stick it out and stay or pack up and move on. Even if you’ve never been to L.A., I think a lot of people have had the experience of giving up on a dream and needing to pivot to something else. Initially we considered having me sing alone on the bridge, but it made the song feel so much smaller. Once Aoife and Jarosz took that section, it created this feeling of being supported by friends or ancestors or internal voices of encouragement—it’s like we subconsciously arranged the song in a way that aligns with all the lyrical themes of the album.”