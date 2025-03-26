I’m With Her Share Cheerful New Single “Find My Way To You”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 26th, 2025 - 4:14 PM

The empowering group of women that compile I’m With Her have spotlighted themselves back into the headlines with the release of the new single “Find My Way To You”. The fascinating folk band have continuously touched the hearts of their audience with their music and that pattern continues with the newest song they have dropped. The multi-grammy winning trio also has plans for the release of their upcoming album, Wild And Clear And Blue, coming this spring. Listen to the new song and watch the accompanying music video below.

​I’m With Her is a folk trio formed in 2014, featuring singer-songwriters Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins. Their music blends rich harmonies and intricate instrumentation, reflecting a deep appreciation for folk traditions while exploring contemporary themes. In 2025, the band announced their new album, Wild and Clear and Blue, set for release on May 9, and embarked on an extensive tour. They also released the single “Ancient Light,” showcasing their continued evolution as artists. Their enduring collaboration highlights a shared commitment to musical excellence and innovation within the folk genre.

“Find My Way to You,” released in March 2025, is the latest single from I’m With Her’s upcoming album. The song explores themes of longing and reunion, with lyrics depicting a journey to reconnect with a loved one. The accompanying music video offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the band’s creative process, highlighting their collaborative synergy and dedication to their craft. This is just one of the many songs they plan to play on their upcoming tour beginning on April 25th, 2025.