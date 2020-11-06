Margo Price, Flock of Dimes, The Mountain Goats and More Cover Joni Mitchell

Home News Krista Marple November 6th, 2020 - 6:15 PM

Margo Price

Several artists such as Margo Price, Taylor Goldsmith, Sarah Jarosz and more got together to create The Joni Project, a cover of Joni Mitchell songs done by ten different artists. The artists that were challenged to cover some of Mitchell’s work weren’t just picked at random, they were chosen because they all find her to be an inspiration to their music careers.

“Another challenge is life in a pandemic, so it’s with extra gratitude that we thank the 10 artists whose talent and heart you’ll hear. Some sounds are from the days of in-person shows and some come from artists homes, but bringing us all together is Joni Mitchell,” said WFUV.

The artists involved in the tribute also took the time to elaborate on what Mitchell means to them and the kind of impact she has had on them and their careers. Some artists went on to explain how specific songs by Mitchell bring back memories from younger years.

WFUV radio station presented The Joni Project today on air but also plan to air the covers on November 7, which happens to be Mitchell’s birthday, at 3 p.m. as well as November 8 at 8 p.m. The hour long tribute is also available for listen here.

The Joni Project isn’t the first of it’s kind from WFUV. In late 2019, the radio station announced The Bruce Project, which was a tribute to Bruce Springsteen that featured artists like David Gray, Glen Hansard, The Tallest Man on Earth and more.