Aoife O’Donovan Gives Sweet Cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “I Love You But I’m Lost”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 3:16 PM

According to pitchfork.com folk music artist Aoife O’Donovan has released a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s tune “I Love You But I’m Lost.” The original version can be found on Van Etten’s 2014 LP, Are We There and last year the artist released the album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

O’Donovan’s cover of “I Love You But I’m Lost” is an elegant piece buy how the guitar playing captures the feeling of wanting to love someone despite how lost you truly are in life. Other than the guitar, O’Donovan’s vocals brightly shine with strong certainty because the singer is expressing her honest feelings for another person but at the same time O’Donovan is telling the person that she is still trying to figure things out. Although O’Donovan feels lost in life, she still has hope in her heart that the love for that person is still there.

On another note, the original version of “I Love You But I’m Lost” is a bit different from O’Donovan’s cover because while listening, the piano playing fills the atmosphere will delicate notes. Van Etten‘s vocal are a bit more harmonic due to how the artist lightly wails out the lyrics with strong emotions. Both O’Donovan and Van Etten have done a great job with “I Love You But I’m Lost” because their passions can be felt through the music.