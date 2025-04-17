Fyre Fest 2 Postponed While Organizers Search For New Location

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 2:23 PM

According to cnn.com, Fyre Fest 2 has been postponed since organizers for the festival say that the event will no longer be taking place in Playa del Carmen. The festival was set to kick off on May 30, in the Mexican resort locale but promoter Billy McFarland told NBC News on April 17, that it is still undetermined whether the festival will go on next month given its dependence on finding a new location.

“FYRE Festival 2 is still on,” organizers said in a statement. “We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe and transparent experience.” News of the festival being postponed because of the location comes after officials in Playa del Carmen released a statement earlier this month disputing that the Fyre Fest would be held in the city.

“The municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will be held in our city,” Playa del Carmen government said. “After a responsible review of the situation, it is confirmed that there are no records, plans or conditions that indicate the holding of such an event in the municipality.”

McFarland announced Fyre Fest 2 in back February by describing it as a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music” in a news release posted to his X page.