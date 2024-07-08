Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Helped Connect Trump With Rappers For Campaign Rally Appearances In New York

Home News Sarah Faller July 8th, 2024 - 4:10 PM

Billy McFarland, founder of Fyre Festival and alleged perpetrator of fraud, has been aiding presidential candidate Donald Trump in his appeal to black voters by setting up meetings between the candidate and rappers. (via consequence).

Billy McFarland recently posted a picture of himself with presidential candidate Donald Trump to instagram. Hinting towards McFarland’s work for Trumps’ PR. Though McFarland has no official position in Trump’s campaign he has done lots of work connecting Trump with multiple rappers. So far he has connected Trump with Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow for a campaign rally in the Bronx. As well as a Detroit meeting with Icewear Vezzo, and Peezy. This is an attempt to boost Trump’s popularity among black voters.

This has been a strategy from candidate Trump since his 2020 presidential race when he gained the support of the rapper Lil Pump. Trump has now added to this repertoire as he gains the support of 50 cent, Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, and Waka Flocka.

These musician supporters might help Trump find some new rally music as Sinead O’Connor’s estate and Johnny Marr the former guitarist for The Smith’s have asked the political campaign to refrain from using their music.