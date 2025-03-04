Mexican Government Officials Claim Fyre Festival 2 Doesn’t Exist

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 4th, 2025 - 9:50 PM

Despite the claims from Billy McFarland that Fyre Festival 2 is happening, Mexican government officials have stated that no such event has been scheduled nor approved according to Consequence. The announcements officially shut down McFarland’s official attempt to revive the festival. Tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres Edgar Gasca stated:

“We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist.”

In response to this statement, organizers from Fyre Fest 2, issued statements, “claiming they had been in contact with local authorities, venues, and hotels.”

““It’s very strange, because any manager knows that if you’re going to hold an event, let alone a massive event, you need municipal authorization.”

There have been many red flags since the announcement of the festival, from dates being pushed back to the location of the venue not being accurate. Billy McFarland Sets Date & Location For Fyre Festival 2. It is safe to say that all this is suspicious.

What makes this all the more shocking is the prices for the tickets. Tickets range from $1,400-$1.1 million, with the insane prices, it is no wonder that this event was docked strange from the start. Fyre Fest 2 Location & Date Confirmed With $1.1 Million Ticket Package For Sale

With Mexican government officials coming out to speak on the issue, many fans and skeptics have expressed extreme doubt about McFarland questioning whether the festival will actually be moving forward or if it even exists at all. Especially with his legal trouble previously, because of the festival it brings up even more questions and uncertainty surrounding the controversy. Until the legitimacy of the Fyre Festival 2 is confirmed, potential buyers should be wary of the risks and red flags.





