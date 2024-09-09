Billy McFarland Sets Date & Location For Fyre Festival 2

Home News Lauren Rettig September 9th, 2024 - 7:33 PM

Hardly anyone forgets the travesty that was Fyre Festival, and yet Billy McFarland continues to insist that Fyre Festival 2 is happening.

Back in 2018, McFarland collaborated with rapper Ja Rule in setting up a music festival called Fyre Festival. The proposed festival was to occur from April 28-30 and May 5-7. However, early on April 27 the “festival grounds” – really a remote parking lot between a Sandals resort and marina – were rained out, leaving the entire area muddy. To make matters worse, there were not enough beds and tents, no cell phone service, insufficient portable toilets, no running water and no access to medical personnel. Overall, the entire event was a disaster and it was revealed that McFarland had committed wire fraud whilst arranging the affair. McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018, but was released early in May 2022.

In announcing Fyre Festival 2, McFarland has claimed that the event is set for next spring at a private island off the coast of Mexico, says Consequence. McFarland divulged information in an NBC News interview, saying “Fyre Festival II is happening April 25, 2025, so we’re seven and a half months away. We have a private island off the coast of Mexico in the Caribbean, and we have an incredible production company who’s handling everything from soup to nuts.”

The convicted businessman also mentioned he is aiming for 3,000 people to attend the three-day festival, which has tickets priced as low as $1,400 and as high as $1.1 million. The $1.1 million tickets promise a VIP package that includes luxury yachts, scuba diving and island hopping.

McFarland did not divulge the island’s name, but claimed that his team is “developing and building out the private island for the actual festival festivities.” He also said to be leaning on a festival production company to “handle the stages and bathrooms and all the stuff that I clearly don’t know how to do.”

While McFarland has clearly been hashing out the logistics of another Fyre Festival, he has admitted that he has yet to confirm any performances. “We haven’t booked any talent for Fyre II,” he said. “It’s not going to be just music – for example, karate combat. We’re in talks with them to set up a pit to have, like, live fights at Fyre Festival II.”

McFarland has been promoting Fyre Festival 2 since 2023, even selling pre-sale tickets last year on his social media accounts.