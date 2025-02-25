Fyre Fest 2 Location & Date Confirmed With $1.1 Million Ticket Package For Sale

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 25th, 2025 - 9:20 PM

Organizer Billy McFarland officially announced the date and two locations for Fyre Fest 2 and surprising ticket pricing. Originally set to take place from April 25th through the 28th, the festival will now be taking place from May 30th to June 2nd according to Consequence. McFarland has not revealed who exactly will be performing but, that the festival will have a mixture of genres to listen to.

“We’re going to have artists across electronic, hip hop, pop, and rock.” As McFarland stated in TODAY.

The festival will be taking place in Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Festival lovers can buy tickets on the official website with tickets ranging from $1,400-$1,100,000 with there being four types of tickets to buy from. Ignite is general access, Fuego is VIP access, Phoenix is artist access, and Prometheus is the fyre starter (in order of lowest to highest price). The tickets include luxury accommodations and a private jet experience if the festival isn’t enticing enough.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2018 for the original Fyre Fest which left many without food, shelter, or performances. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud. After only serving four years, he was released in May of 2022.

While there are multiple skeptics of whether or not McFarland’s actions are sincere, he assured that Fyre Fest 2 will be a success, but given the festival’s history, it leaves many to wonder if the festival will be a total disaster.