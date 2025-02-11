Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Increases Streams by 430 Percent Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 11th, 2025 - 10:49 PM

Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar has seen a 430% increase in streams since the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The diss track, originally released in 2024, received an insane amount of praise influencing one of the biggest nights in football history. He had many features and cameos like SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The five-time Grammy-winning Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” according to NME “saw an overwhelming increase in streams, rising by a whopping 430 cent.” Many of his other songs as well have seen a rise in streams such as “HUMBLE”, “Man At The Garden”, “All The Stars” and many others of his songs. The increase in streams reflects just how invested Lamar’s fans are in the long-lasting Drake vs. Kendrick beef. Solidifying his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most impactful artists.

The rise in streams and reshares on social media are just the after-effects of the Super Bowl. Many videos have been passed around about Lamar’s performance and how it is littered with secret messages. This has fans overanalyzing many of his song choices and overall performance in general. “Not Like Us” initially became popular because of its sharp lyrics and production making it stand out upon release.

A massive increase in streams has put “Not Like Us” in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 once again. The Super Bowl effect and Lamar’s performance ability and artistry continue to boggle the minds of many fans and change music consumption as we know it today.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

