Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 2:42 PM

According to consequence.net, Ben Folds has announced a new 2025 U.S. tour dates that will be taking place during the late summer and fall. The new show dates follow Folds’ previously-announced tour dates for this spring. The upcoming tour will find the artist playing both solo (billed as Ben Folds & a Piano) and with several regional orchestras and symphonies.

The tour will be kicking off kicks this month in Costa Mesa and will continue through the U.S. until July 27. Along the way, Folds will reprise his Paper Airplane Request show style in Wasau, Wisconsin. For the newly announced concerts, tickets for select dates will go on sale April 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Also, people can head over to Folds’ official website for more details regarding concert dates.

Folds’ last album was 2023’s What Matters Most. His 2025 began with him resigning as an artist advisor to the Kennedy Center’s National Symphony Orchestra following Donald Trump’s decision to install himself as chairman

Ben Folds Tour Dates

4/25 — Costa Mesa, CA – Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (with The Pacific Symphony)

4/26 — Costa Mesa, CA – Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (with The Pacific Symphony)

5/3 — Milwaukee, WI – Bradley Symphony Center (with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

5/4 — Wausau, WI – Grand Theater (Paper Airplane Request Tour)

5/7 — Rochester, MN – CH Mayo Presentation Hall (& a Piano)

5/9 — Omaha, NE – Holland Performing Arts Center (with The Omaha Symphony)

5/10 — Omaha, NE – Holland Performing Arts Center (with The Omaha Symphony)

5/18 — Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (with the Howard County Youth Orchestra)

5/23 — Detroit, MI – Orchestra Hall (with The Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

5/24 — Detroit, MI – Orchestra Hall (with The Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

6/13 — South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center (& a Piano)

6/14 — Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts (& a Piano)

6/16 — Chicago, IL – Symphony Center (with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

6/18 — Rome, NY – Capitol Theatre (& a Piano)

6/20 — Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall (& a Piano)

6/21 — Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center (& a Piano)

6/22 — Wilmington, DE – The Grand (& a Piano)

7/22 — Portland, ME – State Theatre (& a Piano)

7/23 — Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center (& a Piano)

7/26 — Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center (& a Piano)

7/27 — Cranston, RI – Park Theatre and Event Center (& a Piano)

8/7 — Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre (& a Piano)

8/8 — Sacramento, CA – Crest Theater (& a Piano)

8/9 — Las Vegas, NV – Wynn – Encore Theater (& a Piano)

8/11 — Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre (& a Piano)

8/13 — Big Sky, MT – VENUE TBA (& a Piano)

8/14 — Jackson, WY – Jackson Hole Center for the Arts – Center Theater (& a Piano)

8/16 — South Jordan, UT @ Rio Tinto Kennecott Stage at America First Square (& a Piano)

9/5 — Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall (with the Louisville Orchestra)

9/6 — Terre Haute, IN – Hatfield Hall (& a Piano)

9/8 — Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium (& a Piano)

9/9 — Manhattan, KS – VENUE TBA (& a Piano)

9/12 — Denver, CO – Boettcher Concert Hall (with the Colorado Symphony)

9/13 — Denver, CO – Boettcher Concert Hall (with the Colorado Symphony)

9/16 — Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre (& a Piano)

9/20 — New Braunfels, TX – Brauntex Theatre (& a Piano)

9/21 — Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (& a Piano)

9/24 — Lafayette, LA – Heymann Performing Arts Center (& a Piano)

9/26 — Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall (with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

9/27 — Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall (with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

10/4 — Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall (with the Grand Rapids Symphony)

10/7 — Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

10/11 — Winston-Salem, NC – RJ Reynolds Auditorium (with the Winston-Salem Symphony)

12/2 — Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (with the Oregon Symphony)

12/4 — Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall (with the Seattle Symphony)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna