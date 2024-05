Ben Folds Announces Fall 2024 “Paper Airplane Request” U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 1st, 2024 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Ben Folds had extended his “Paper Airplane Request” Tour into Fall and Winter 2024! Fold announced the beginning of the tour back in March, and the fan reception has been overwhelmingly positive. During each show, fans are invited to request a song through a paper airplane.

One of these new dates will be in Folds’ hometown, Winston-Salem. According to a recent press release, all proceeds from this show will be donated to “Keys For Kids,” which supports many nonprofits across North Carolina that offer affordable piano lessons to children across the state. The Winston-Salem concert will apparently also have a special guest performance from the Keys For Kids students.

Paper Airplane Request Tour Dates:

05/30 – CHARLESTON, SC – CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL

05/31 – AUGUSTA, GA – BELL AUDITORIUM

06/01 – PEACHTREE CITY, GA – THE FRED

06/02 – PELHAM, TN – THE CAVERNS

06/04 – CHARLOTTE, NC – BELK THEATER

06/06 – SAVANNAH, GA – DISTRICT LIVE

06/07 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

06/08 – ROCKY MOUNT, VA – HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER

06/09 – PITTSBURGH, PA – 3 RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

06/11 – RICHMOND, VA – LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN

06/21 – LOWELL, MA – LOWELL SUMER MUSIC SERIES

06/22 – GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – THE MAHAIWE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

06/23 – HAMMONDSPORT, NY – POINT OF THE BLUFF CONCERT PAVILION

06/25 – AKRON, OH – THE GOODYEAR THEATER

06/27 – TOLEDO, OH – PERISTYLE THEATER

06/28 – POTESKEY, MI – BAY VIEW JOHN M. HALL AUDITORIUM

06/29 – KALAMAZOO, MI – KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

07/12 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – HIGHER GROUND BALLROOM

07/13 – PLYMOUTH, MA – PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL HALL

07/14 – WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY – WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

07/16 – NASHVILLE, IN – BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER

07/17 – LEXINGTON, KY – LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

07/18 – KNOXVILLE,TN – TENNESSEE THEATRE

07/20 – WILMINGTON, NC – GREENFIELD LAKE AMPHITHEATER

07/21 – CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – TING PAVILION

07/30 – BOISE, ID – MORRISON CENTER

07/31 – LAYTON, UT – EDWARD A. KENLEY CENTENNIAL AMPHITHEATER

08/02 – STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – STRINGS MUSIC PAVILION

08/05 – BOULDER, CO – CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

08/06 – BEAVER CREEK, CO – VILAR PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

08/07 – PUEBLO, CO – PUEBLO MEMORIAL HALL

08/08 – AMARILLO, TX – GLOBE-NEWS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

08/10 – WICHITA, KS – THE COTILLION

08/11 – DES MOINES, IA – HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

08/13 – DAVENPORT, IA – CAPITOL THEATRE

08/15 – BLOOMINGTON, IL – BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

08/17 – SPRINGIFLED, MO – GILLIOZ THEATRE

08/18 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE FACTORY

09/10 – IDAHO FALLS – ID COLONIAL THEATER

09/11 – OREM, UT – NOORDA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

09/13 – RENO, NV – GRAND THEATRE AT THE GRAND SIERRA RESORT & CASINO

09/14 – MONTEREY, CA – GOLDEN STATE THEATRE

09/15 – LOS ANGELES, CA – THE WILTERN

09/17 – TUCSON, AZ – FOX TUCSON THEATRE

09/18 – SCOTTSDALE, AZ – SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

00/19 – SAN DIEGO, CA – EPSTEIN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER

09/24 – SALEM, OR – ELSINORE THEATRE

09/25 – OLYMPIA, WA – WASHINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

09/27 – BREMERTON, WA – VENUE TBA

09/28 – BELLINGHAM, WA – MOUNT BAKER THEATRE

09/29 – TACOMA, WA – VENUE TBA

10/04 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – WASHINGTON PAVILION

10/05 – DULUTH, MN – DECC SYMPHONY HALL

10/06 – ST. PAUL, MN – ORDWAY MUSIC THEATRE

10/08 – WAUSAU, WI – FRAND THEATER

10/09 – MADISON, WI – ORPHEUM THEATER

10/10 – CARMEL, IN – THE PALLADIUM – THE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

10/12 – DES PLAINES, IL – THE EVENT CENTER AT RIVERS CASINO

10/13 – FORT WAYNE, IN – THE CLYDE THEATRE

10/15 – MIDLAND, MI – MIDLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS

10/17 – JOHNSON CITY, TN – ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS

11/07 – BUFFALO, NY – UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

11/12 – BROOKLYN, NY – BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT THEATER

11/13 – MORRISTOWN, NJ – MAYO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

11/15 – YORK, PA – APPELL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

11/16 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – PENN LIVE ARTS/ANNEBERG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

11/17 – RALEIGH, NC – MARTIN MARIETTA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

11/19 – WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THE RAMKAT

11/22 – ORLANDO, FL – THE PLAZA LIVE

11/23 – TAMPA, FL – DAVID A. STRAZ, JR. CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS – FERGUSON HALL

11/24 – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – THE PARKER

12/10 – HOUSTON, TX – JONES HALL

12/11 – AUSTIN, TX – ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

12/12 – DALLAS, TX – MAJESTIC THEATRE

12/14 – FAYETTEVILLE, AR – WALTON ARTS CENTER

12/15 – SHREVEPORT, LA – VENUE TBA

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna