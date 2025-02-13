Ben Folds Announces Resignation From Kennedy Center Position As President Trump Becomes Chairman

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 5:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Ben Folds has been the artistic advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra for the last eight years and now, the artist has quit the position after president Donald Trump fired John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts president Deborah F. Rutter, installed Ric Grenell as interim president and made himself Chairman of the Board of the arts institution.

“Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me,” Folds wrote in a statement on February 12. “It’s been a wonderful 8 years working with Kennedy Center President Deb Rutter, fellow artistic advisor Renee Fleming, and the entire NSO staff, encouraging thousands of fresh new audiences to appreciate symphonic music. Mostly, and above all, I will miss the musicians of our nation’s symphony orchestra. Just the best!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Folds (@actualbenfolds)

Trump officially became president of the Kennedy Center by having fired all of President Biden’s appointees. According to Truth Social, “President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The President stated, ‘It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!’”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna