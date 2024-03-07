Ben Folds Announces Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2024 - 5:22 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Emmy nominated and multi platinum selling music artist Ben Folds announces the return of Paper Airplane Request Tour, which will the artist performing solo shows across the U.S. starting May 30. What initially began years ago as a request for songs as encores will once again be a central element in Folds’s shows when he engages audiences to make their song requests through paper airplanes. For tickets and more information click here.

While talking about the tour, Folds said: “The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

Folds, who released his most recent album, What Matters Most, has been in studio in recent months working on his first holiday album targeted for release later this year. He will also be featured in a special PBS broadcast this spring that spotlights his ongoing Declassified: Ben Folds Presents concert series he curates as Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Paper Airplane Request Tour Dates

5/30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

5/31 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

6/1 – Peachtree City, GA – The Fred

6/2 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

6/4 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

6/6 – Savannah, GA – District Live

6/7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

6/8 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

6/9 – Pittsburgh, PA – 3 Rivers Arts Festival

6/11 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

6/21 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Summer Music Series

6/22 – Great Barrington, MA – The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

6/23 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

6/25 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

6/27 – Toledo, OH – Peristyle Theater

6/28 – Petoskey, MI – Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

6/29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

7/30 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

8/2 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

8/5 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

8/6 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center