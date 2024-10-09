Ben Folds Announces From Wilmington With Love Benefit Concert For October 29th

Home News Maya Gotschall October 9th, 2024 - 7:40 PM

American singer-songwriter Ben Folds announces that he will be holding a hurricane Helene relief concert at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on October 29th. Featured as “From Wilmington, With Love” the concert is set to have Ben Folds perform as well as other Western North Carolina artists. The benefit concert will be hosted by the city of Wilmington with the support of Live Nation, the Wilmington Arts Council, and the North Carolina Music Office.

Hurricane Helene swept through much of the South beginning on September 24 and lasting until September 29. The state of North Carolina took an especially hard hit as their infrastructure was seemingly unprepared for the possibility of a hurricane, as no hurricanes have reached that far north and the damage becomes reminiscent of the “Great Flood” which devastated North Carolina communities over 100 years ago.

Folds is among many in the entertainment industry such as Luke Combs and Eric Church, to name a few, that are conducting concerts, fundraisers, and assisting in relief programs for the victims of hurricane Helene in North Carolina. 100% of the proceeds of the benefit concert “From Wilmington With Love” will be used to support local charities that will assist with emergency food, housing, and home repairs via the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

