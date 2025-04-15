Tunde Adebimpe Shares Vivid New Video For “Somebody New”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

Acclaimed TV On The Radio frontman and multi-hyphenate talent Tunde Adebimpe has released a new video for “Somebody New,” which is from his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz. The album is set to be released on April 18, through Sub Pop Records.

The album’s fourth pre-release, “Somebody New”, is a synth-heavy and dance floor ready track. The video, directed by Adebimpe, is a trippy time capsule of neon, glitter and what can only be described as no-holds-barred and stark raving puppet glam. While briefly talking about the music video, the artist says” “I’m positive I fell asleep on a couch with the TV on sometime in 1982 and fever dreamt this exact thing.”

This announcement comes on the heels of “God Knows,” which is a track about the complexities of a bittersweet breakup, the vivid and introspective “Drop” earlier this year and last year’s lead single “Magnetic.” Thee Black Boltz is produced by Adebimpe and Wilder Zoby, and executive produced by Zoby, with additional production and contributions from Jaleel Bunton and Jahphet Landis. Showcasing visionary soundscapes, the album is a nod to Adebimpe’s propensity to write and sing about the human condition in all its forms that is under all its stressors, both big and small.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford