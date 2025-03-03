Tunde Adebimpe Shares Compelling New Single “God Knows”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 2:36 PM

Today, acclaimed TV On The Radio frontman and multi-hyphenate talent Tunde Adebimpe has released his new song, “God Knows,” which is from his highly anticipated debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz. The album is set to be released on April 18, through Sub Pop Records.

Musically, “God Knows” delves into the complexities of a bittersweet breakup that showcases Adebimpe’s distinctive vocals and introspective lyrics. The song captures the raw vulnerability of heartbreak as the artist sings: “You’re the worst thing I ever loved, And you’re bad news but I still want to give you my love.”

Thee Black Boltz is produced by Adebimpe & Wilder Zoby, and executive produced by Zoby, with additional production and contributions from Jaleel Bunton & Jahphet Landis (of TV on the Radio) and more. Showcasing visionary soundscapes, the album is a nod to Adebimpe’s propensity to write and sing about the human condition, which is in all its forms, under all its stressors, both big and small.

Adebimpe has also announced an intimate record release show at Los Angeles’ Zebulon on Thursday, April 17. Tickets are on sale now and are available HERE.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford